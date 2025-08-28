Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Efficiency, excess and entropy: Rethinking progress

OLJ / By Zahi Henri AZOURI, 28 August 2025 14:15

At the heart of this idea lies “entropy,” one of science’s most misunderstood yet powerful concepts. In physics, entropy is the measure of disorder or randomness in a system. It's the natural tendency of systems to move from order to chaos, from low entropy to high. But beyond engines and molecules, entropy offers a profound metaphor for understanding the trajectory of human civilization itself. Entropy in human civilizationModern life, at first glance, appears to be a fight against entropy: we build cities, organize economies, encode knowledge into silicon. Each act imposes order on chaos. But every act of control comes at a cost: Energy must be consumed, and heat is dissipated; systems, whether physical or social, become more complex and harder to sustain.In truth, our "progress" is a localized reversal of entropy, paid for by...
