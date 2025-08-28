Efficiency, excess and entropy: Rethinking progress

At the heart of this idea lies “entropy,” one of science’s most misunderstood yet powerful concepts. In physics, entropy is the measure of disorder or randomness in a system. It's the natural tendency of systems to move from order to chaos, from low entropy to high. But beyond engines and molecules, entropy offers a profound metaphor for understanding the trajectory of human civilization itself. Entropy in human civilizationModern life, at first glance, appears to be a fight against entropy: we build cities, organize economies, encode knowledge into silicon. Each act imposes order on chaos. But every act of control comes at a cost: Energy must be consumed, and heat is dissipated; systems, whether physical or social, become more complex and harder to sustain.In truth, our "progress" is a localized reversal of entropy, paid for by...
At the heart of this idea lies “entropy,” one of science’s most misunderstood yet powerful concepts. In physics, entropy is the measure of disorder or randomness in a system. It's the natural tendency of systems to move from order to chaos, from low entropy to high. But beyond engines and molecules, entropy offers a profound metaphor for understanding the trajectory of human civilization itself. Entropy in human civilizationModern life, at first glance, appears to be a fight against entropy: we build cities, organize economies, encode knowledge into silicon. Each act imposes order on chaos. But every act of control comes at a cost: Energy must be consumed, and heat is dissipated; systems, whether physical or social, become more complex and harder to sustain.In truth, our "progress" is a localized reversal of entropy, paid for by...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.