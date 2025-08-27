Lebanese Army destroys cannabis field

The Lebanese Army destroyed a field of hashish plants on Wednesday in the Ras Baalbeck area of the Bekaa region, near the border with Syria. In a statement, the army announced that its intelligence service participated in the operation.

Similar destruction of cannabis fields has been carried out by the army in recent weeks, as well as the dismantling of laboratories used to synthesize captagon, a synthetic drug, since possession and consumption of cannabis are illegal in Lebanon. Most cannabis fields are located in the fertile Bekaa plain, and the government is working on a plan to produce cannabis for therapeutic use.