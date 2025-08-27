Israel to add two southern humanitarian aid distribution centres

Israel will add two humanitarian aid distribution centres in the southern Gaza Strip to receive Palestinians it expects to relocate there when the military carries out its planned takeover of Gaza City, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that the work would be completed in coming days, replacing the centre in the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood and bringing the number of distribution centres to a total of five.

The Gaza health ministry said on Wednesday 10 more people had died of malnutrition and starvation, raising deaths from such causes to 313 people, including 119 children, since the Gaza war started nearly two years ago. Israel disputes fatality figures by the health ministry in the Hamas-run strip.