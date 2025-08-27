Aoun and Hajjar pay tribute to GS on its 80th anniversary and discuss its 'heavy responsibilities'

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun and Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar on Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of General Security (GS,) praising the agency’s key role in border control and handling the return of Syrian refugees and migrants.

In a message posted on X by the presidency, the head of state said that GS is a "cornerstone of the protection of Lebanon's security and stability for 80 years," and "the vigilant eye that watches over the country’s borders."

GS manages Lebanon’s entry and exit points, at land border crossings with Syria as well as at Beirut International Airport. He emphasized that its officers "have made enormous sacrifices, alongside the army and other security agencies," even as the salaries of civil servants and members of various public organizations have been significantly devalued during the socio-economic and financial crises affecting Lebanon since 2019.

Reaffirming his "full confidence" in GS, Aoun recalled that among its missions are "the safety of travelers and the organization of returns" of Syrian migrants and refugees.

The agency has, since 2017, organized "voluntary repatriations" in coordination with Damascus, a process that could be sped up following the Lebanese authorities’ announcement to increase the pace of these returns since the Assad dictatorship fell on Dec. 8, 2024.

For his part, the interior minister said during a speech at GS's headquarters in Beirut that its officers have a "heavy responsibility: that of giving an honorable image of the Lebanese state."

"You are now called upon to be fully prepared to manage and control legal entry points and to close those that are illegal, not forgetting the crisis of the displaced, which weighs heavily on the country," he added, referring to Syrian migrants and refugees.

"Do not be lenient with any violation, regardless of its significance, for leniency is the cemetery of institutions," he warned.

On the occasion of this anniversary, Hajjar and the head of the security agency, Hassan Shoucair, inaugurated a new building at the General Directorate, in the Beirut Palace of Justice area. General Shoucair highlighted during the ceremony that GS "works day and night to preserve the country’s stability and ensure its security."