JUSTICE

Former Minister Bouchikian charged with corruption and illicit enrichment

The case was delayed after prosecutor Hajjar allowed time for the Tachnag MP to return from Canada for a court appearance.

By L'Orient Today staff, 27 August 2025 12:48

Former Minister Bouchikian charged with corruption and illicit enrichment

Former Lebanese Minister of Industry, Georges Bouchikian, during a press conference in February 2024. (Credit: DR.)

BEIRUT — The Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal’s public prosecutor, Sami Sader, has charged former minister and lawmaker Georges Bouchikian with corruption and illicit enrichment. His parliamentary immunity was lifted on July 23.

Judge Sader started the case after getting the investigation file from Court of Cassation prosecutor Jamal Hajjar.

Bouchikian, who left Lebanon for Canada in early July, has not yet returned to court. Hajjar had delayed action because Bouchikian’s lawyer said he planned to come back and face the charges.

For reference

When politics meddles in the fight against corruption

Bouchikian and his ministry are accused of taking money from industrialists in return for operating licenses.

He was questioned by the public prosecutor on July 1. He’s the second minister from the Mikati government to face corruption charges — former Economy Minister Amine Salam is already in detention, along with several other officials, in a bribery case.

