Tom Barrack arrives at Marjayoun army post during visit to South Lebanon

Nuclear: IAEA inspectors 'back in Iran,' says agency chief

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are “back in Iran,” announced the agency’s chief, marking the first team to return since Tehran suspended cooperation with the U.N. body in early July, following the war launched by Israel, AFP reports.

“Now, the first IAEA inspection team is back in Iran, and we are about to resume inspections,” said Rafael Grossi in an interview aired Tuesday on Fox News.

He emphasized that Iran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and is therefore required to allow inspections. Grossi noted that many nuclear facilities exist in Iran, some of which have been attacked, while others have not.

“So we are discussing the kind of practical arrangements that can be put in place to facilitate the resumption of our work there,” he added during the interview.