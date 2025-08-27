Tom Barrack arrives at Marjayoun army post during visit to South Lebanon

Nuclear: IAEA inspectors 'back in Iran,' says agency chief
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are “back in Iran,” announced the agency’s chief, marking the first team to return since Tehran suspended cooperation with the U.N. body in early July, following the war launched by Israel, AFP reports.
“Now, the first IAEA inspection team is back in Iran, and we are about to resume inspections,” said Rafael Grossi in an interview aired Tuesday on Fox News.
He emphasized that Iran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and is therefore required to allow inspections. Grossi noted that many nuclear facilities exist in Iran, some of which have been attacked, while others have not.
“So we are discussing the kind of practical arrangements that can be put in place to facilitate the resumption of our work there,” he added during the interview.
South Lebanon: Israeli leaflets dropped Over Adaisseh
Israeli drones dropped leaflets this morning over the town of Adaisseh (Marjayoun district), threatening figures linked to Hezbollah, according to our correspondent.
The leaflets urge residents to distance themselves from these individuals, who are considered potential targets by the Israeli army.
'Major Meeting' at the White House on Gaza Post-War Plan
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff announced yesterday that "a large meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the president, and it's a very comprehensive plan we're putting together on the next day."
In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff said that a deal for the release of ten live hostages had been on the table in recent weeks, but Hamas had slowed the process. He added that Hamas now accepted the deal, likely due to “intense pressure” from Israel.
Tel Aviv has not yet responded to the mediators' proposal, which was submitted early last week, and is preparing to take control of Gaza City.
This meeting will coincide with a separate meeting also scheduled Wednesday in Washington between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
Witkoff also noted that Israel remains open to continuing discussions with Hamas.
Israeli army says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen
The Israeli army announced that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, three days after Israel bombed Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital.
“Following sirens sounded in several parts of Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force,” the army stated on Telegram.
According to an AFP reporter, sirens were heard in Jerusalem.
In response to previous attacks, Israel said on Sunday it struck Houthi military sites, including the presidential palace and a fuel storage facility in Sanaa.
The Houthis said the strikes hit a petroleum company station and a power plant, reporting 10 dead and 96 wounded.
Israeli army destroys buildings in Kfar Kila
At dawn, the Israeli army blew up several buildings in Kfar Kila (Marjayoun district) along the border after infiltrating Lebanese territory, reports our correspondent in the South.
Additionally, overnight, four small Israeli all-terrain vehicles were spotted on Lebanese soil near the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab (Bint Jbeil district).
Tom Barrack visits South Lebanon
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack has just arrived in South Lebanon, landing by helicopter at the François al-Hage military base in Marjayoun, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA.)
The Lebanese Army is deployed in the area and at the northern entrance to the town of Khiam to secure his visit, amid calls for protests against the U.S. envoy's tour. A sit-in is planned in Sour at noon.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of developments in the Middle East:
In Gaza, where the Israeli army continues its bloody offensive and prepares to occupy the main city,, in Lebanon, where Israel continues its bombardments and targeted strikes, as well as in Iran and Syria.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our 👉 Morning Brief.
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of
$12.9 for your first year.