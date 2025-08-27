US leverages support amid Hezbollah disarmament push, Gaza onslaught continues as truce talks stall, Salameh to be released on $20M bail: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, Aug. 27.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 27 August 2025 08:56
Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Gaza onslaught updates and the latest on cease-fire talks.Fallout from U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's controversial remarks directed at Lebanese journalists.Updates on Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's official visit to Egypt.10 a.m.: MPs and political figures file a complaint at the Justice Palace against Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, followed by a press briefing.12 p.m.: Social Affairs Minister Hanin Al-Sayed holds a press conference on key issues affecting persons with disabilities at the Social Affairs Ministry building.12 p.m.: National Campaign for the Return of Syrian Displaced Persons holds a press conference to announce a demonstration and peaceful sit-in at Beirut airport, at Beit al-Amel in Jal...
