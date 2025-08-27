Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, Aug. 27.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 27 August 2025 08:56

US leverages support amid Hezbollah disarmament push, Gaza onslaught continues as truce talks stall, Salameh to be released on $20M bail: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and U.S. special envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack and U.S. Deputy Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus along with U.S. Senators and officials meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 26, 2025. (Credit: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters)

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Gaza onslaught updates and the latest on cease-fire talks.Fallout from U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s controversial remarks directed at Lebanese journalists.Updates on Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s official visit to Egypt.10 a.m.: MPs and political figures file a complaint at the Justice Palace against Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, followed by a press briefing.12 p.m.: Social Affairs Minister Hanin Al-Sayed holds a press conference on key issues affecting persons with disabilities at the Social Affairs Ministry building.12 p.m.: National Campaign for the Return of Syrian Displaced Persons holds a press conference to announce a demonstration and peaceful sit-in at Beirut airport, at Beit al-Amel in Jal...
