Lebanese Army seizes drug lab in Bodai

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Army said Tuesday it uncovered a narcotics laboratory and a large cache of raw materials used in drug production during a raid in Bodai, in the Baalbeck region.

An army unit, backed by an intelligence patrol, carried out the raid at the home of wanted individuals, the military said in a statement. The operation was part of efforts to combat drug trafficking and dismantle criminal networks.

The seized materials were handed over to judicial authorities, and the army said investigations are ongoing to track down members of the network.

Last week, the army reported destroying a cannabis field in Baalbeck.



