Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SECURITY

Lebanese Army seizes drug lab in Bodai


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Todays staff, 26 August 2025 20:16

Lebanese Army seizes drug lab in Bodai

The Lebanese army seized equipment from a drug manufacturing laboratory it discovered in Bodaï, in the Baalbeck region, on August 26. Photo taken from its X account.

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Army said Tuesday it uncovered a narcotics laboratory and a large cache of raw materials used in drug production during a raid in Bodai, in the Baalbeck region.

An army unit, backed by an intelligence patrol, carried out the raid at the home of wanted individuals, the military said in a statement. The operation was part of efforts to combat drug trafficking and dismantle criminal networks.

The seized materials were handed over to judicial authorities, and the army said investigations are ongoing to track down members of the network.

Last week, the army reported destroying a cannabis field in Baalbeck.


BEIRUT — The Lebanese Army said Tuesday it uncovered a narcotics laboratory and a large cache of raw materials used in drug production during a raid in Bodai, in the Baalbeck region.An army unit, backed by an intelligence patrol, carried out the raid at the home of wanted individuals, the military said in a statement. The operation was part of efforts to combat drug trafficking and dismantle criminal networks.The seized materials were handed over to judicial authorities, and the army said investigations are ongoing to track down members of the network.Last week, the army reported destroying a cannabis field in Baalbeck....
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read