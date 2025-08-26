Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SALAMEH CASE

Lebanese judiciary set to release Riad Salameh on $20 million bail

The former central bank chief is still detained for the Optimum Invest case, although he had been released on bail in the case involving the exploitation of real estate in France.

L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 26 August 2025 13:39

Lebanese judiciary set to release Riad Salameh on $20 million bail

The former governor of Lebanon's central bank, Riad Salameh, during an interview with the LBCI channel. (Credit: Screenshot taken from the LBCI website)

The Beirut indictment chamber, presided over by Judge Nassib Elia, has decided to release former Banque du Liban governor Riad Salameh on a $20 million cash bail, according to the Al-Markaziya news agency.

The former central bank chief is still in detention for the Optimum Invest case, although he had been released on bail in the case involving the exploitation of real estate in France.

Salameh, whose term ended in late July 2023, had been prosecuted for "alleged financial misconduct" in several cases in Lebanon and abroad.

