1 killed by Israeli strike in the south: SANA

A man was killed in an Israeli strike on a village in southern Syria, the official Syrian agency SANA announced on Tuesday, a day after an Israeli incursion into the region that was denounced by Damascus. Since an Islamist coalition overthrew Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on the country with which it is technically at war, while launching a dialogue with the new authorities.

According to SANA, "a young man was killed by an Israeli bombing of a house in the village of Tarnaja," on the Syrian Golan plateau, part of which is occupied and annexed by Israel.

On Monday, the Syrian Foreign Affairs Ministry reported a "military incursion by Israeli occupation forces in the Beit Jinn region" in southern Syria. About 60 soldiers took part in the operation, according to the Ministry, which denounced it as a "blatant violation" of the country's sovereignty and condemned this "dangerous escalation."

Last week, the Israeli army announced it had carried out operations in southern Syria, where it said it had discovered and seized "weapons storage facilities" and "apprehended suspects."

After the fall of the former president, the Israeli army deployed forces in the demilitarized buffer zone controlled by the United Nations on the Golan plateau, at the edge of the part annexed by Israel in 1981. The two countries, enemies for decades, have nonetheless begun an unprecedented dialogue under the sponsorship of the United States.

On Aug. 19, Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss "de-escalation" between the two neighboring countries, according to SANA. The talks addressed the issue of returning to the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two countries, which created the buffer zone.