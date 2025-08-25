Association urges Lebanese authorities to ban Roblox gaming platform

BEIRUT — The "Lebanese Association for Statistics, Training and Development" (LASTD) called on Monday for the government to ban the video game creation platform Roblox, citing risks of "harassment and sexual exploitation" for children using it.

This platform, which allows users to build games for others to visit, has already been banned in Turkey since last summer, while the U.S. is pushing for its suspension in the country due to its lack of safety measures for young players.

In a statement, the LASTD, an organization founded in 2010 with the goals of "contributing to the development of Lebanese society and establishing databases and statistical information for decision-makers," appealed to several ministries — including Telecommunications, Information, Social Affairs, and Youth and Sports — warning of the "growing dangers" of this game.

"This platform has become an open space for pornographic and violent content, and a fertile ground for the harassment of minors by adults through chat rooms, in the absence of effective age verification mechanisms or safeguards against insecure communications, exposing children in Lebanon to serious educational, psychological and security risks," the organization said.

It estimates that "at least 30 percent of Lebanese children and adolescents aged 8 to 16 have already tried Roblox or continue to use it regularly, according to unofficial data on electronic game use in Lebanon. Tens of thousands of Lebanese children are exposed, directly or indirectly, to dangers associated with this game," including "the presence of pornographic or violent content directly accessible to children," it added.

According to its rules, available online, the game says it has a "zero-tolerance policy regarding the exploitation of minors." Furthermore, in November 2024, the company announced that certain games and functions would be inaccessible to users under 13, including virtual chat rooms. And in March 2025, its co-founder and CEO insisted that the company is committed to protecting its users and emphasized that "tens of millions" of people enjoy "extraordinary experiences" on the site. He also stated that "parents who are concerned about their children being on Roblox should not let them use it."