Hezbollah and Amal call for protest on Wednesday against disarmament plan

Hezbollah’s workers’ bureaus and the Amal Movement have called for a protest Wednesday in downtown Beirut against decisions taken at the beginning of August by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government, particularly regarding the disarmament of militias.

In a joint statement, the Amal Movement’s central workers’ office and Hezbollah’s central unions and workers’ unit urged “workers, producers and trade unionists” to take part in a sit-in at 5:30 p.m. in Riad al-Solh Square, in front of the Grand Serail, the Cabinet’s headquarters. The statement said the government’s decisions of Aug. 5 and 7 “go against the nation’s best interests and the National Pact.”

The two groups asserted that the resistance “has the right to defend the national territory and to liberate it from Israeli occupation.” Warning that their patience has “reached its limits,” they called for a “national gathering to reject submission and surrender.”

The statement added that “this mobilization is an affirmation of our right to keep our weapons, which have proven their ability to break the power of our enemies.”

On Aug. 5, the government tasked the Lebanese Army with preparing, before the end of the year, a plan to disarm all armed groups — Hezbollah first among them.

Last Friday, Hezbollah official Naim Qassem said the party was ready for a “confrontation” if disarmament were imposed. Two days after the Aug. 5 decision, the government approved the “roadmap” of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, which sets out measures to enforce the cease-fire that went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, after 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel. The “Barrack plan,” for which the U.S. envoy is expected to deliver Israeli responses at the start of the week during another visit to Beirut, calls for militia disarmament, discussions with Syria on border demarcation and a series of reforms.