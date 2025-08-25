Netanyahu inflexible amid growing internal pressure

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Benjamin Netanyahu seems determined to go his own way, despite mounting international pressure and increasingly sharp divisions within his own camp, with military leaders, opposition parties and the families of hostages held in Gaza.In recent days, the Israeli prime minister has once again shown himself to be unyielding. On Thursday, he announced the "immediate" resumption of indirect talks for the release of hostages and the end of the war in Gaza, which has lasted nearly two years – but exclusively on terms set by Israel. At the same time, he confirmed the continuation of the offensive known as "Gideon's Chariot II," aimed at conquering Gaza City. This declaration was his first response to a cease-fire proposal submitted by Egyptian and Qatari mediators and accepted Monday, Aug. 18, by Hamas. The Islamist...

Benjamin Netanyahu seems determined to go his own way, despite mounting international pressure and increasingly sharp divisions within his own camp, with military leaders, opposition parties and the families of hostages held in Gaza.In recent days, the Israeli prime minister has once again shown himself to be unyielding. On Thursday, he announced the "immediate" resumption of indirect talks for the release of hostages and the end of the war in Gaza, which has lasted nearly two years – but exclusively on terms set by Israel. At the same time, he confirmed the continuation of the offensive known as "Gideon's Chariot II," aimed at conquering Gaza City. This declaration was his first response to a cease-fire proposal submitted by Egyptian and Qatari mediators and accepted Monday, Aug. 18, by Hamas. The Islamist...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in