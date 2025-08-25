Netanyahu inflexible amid growing internal pressure

A protester wearing a mask depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an elongated nose, evoking the literary character Pinocchio, poses during an anti-government demonstration organized by the families of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, in front of the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, on Aug. 23, 2025. (Credit: Jack Guez/AFP)
Benjamin Netanyahu seems determined to go his own way, despite mounting international pressure and increasingly sharp divisions within his own camp, with military leaders, opposition parties and the families of hostages held in Gaza.In recent days, the Israeli prime minister has once again shown himself to be unyielding. On Thursday, he announced the "immediate" resumption of indirect talks for the release of hostages and the end of the war in Gaza, which has lasted nearly two years – but exclusively on terms set by Israel. At the same time, he confirmed the continuation of the offensive known as "Gideon's Chariot II," aimed at conquering Gaza City. This declaration was his first response to a cease-fire proposal submitted by Egyptian and Qatari mediators and accepted Monday, Aug. 18, by Hamas. The Islamist...
Benjamin Netanyahu seems determined to go his own way, despite mounting international pressure and increasingly sharp divisions within his own camp, with military leaders, opposition parties and the families of hostages held in Gaza.In recent days, the Israeli prime minister has once again shown himself to be unyielding. On Thursday, he announced the "immediate" resumption of indirect talks for the release of hostages and the end of the war in Gaza, which has lasted nearly two years – but exclusively on terms set by Israel. At the same time, he confirmed the continuation of the offensive known as "Gideon's Chariot II," aimed at conquering Gaza City. This declaration was his first response to a cease-fire proposal submitted by Egyptian and Qatari mediators and accepted Monday, Aug. 18, by Hamas. The Islamist...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.