At least 26 people killed since dawn in Gaza | Live

Turkey’s First Lady, Emine Erdogan, wrote to the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, urging her to contact the Israeli Prime Minister to discuss the situation of children in Gaza, Turkish authorities said on Saturday.

Emine Erdogan explained that she was inspired by the letter Melania Trump had sent earlier this month to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding children in Ukraine and Russia.

“I have faith that the important show of sensitivity you demonstrated for the 648 Ukrainian children … will also be extended to Gaza,” Emine Erdogan wrote in the letter dated Friday and published by the Turkish presidency.

“In these days when the world is experiencing a collective awakening and the recognition of Palestine has become a global will, I believe that your appeal on behalf of Gaza would fulfill a historic responsibility toward the Palestinian people,” Emine Erdogan added.