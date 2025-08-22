Sean Rooney case: Israel accuses Lebanese officer, Beirut denies

The Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, on Friday accused Souheil Bahij Harb, chief of the intelligence division in southern Lebanon within the Lebanese Army, of attempting to cooperate with Hezbollah to "cover up" the murder of Sean Rooney, an Irish peacekeeper killed in South Lebanon, in the Aqbieh region. The Lebanese Army immediately denied these allegations.

"The [Israeli] army reveals that Souhail Bahij Harb, chief of southern intelligence for the Lebanese Army, regularly communicated with members of Hezbollah in order to cover up the incident," Adraee wrote on his X account.

Lebanese justice last month sentenced a Hezbollah associate to death in absentia for the murder. "Harb, who had already publicly admitted to cooperating with Hezbollah, was working to obstruct the investigation led by the Lebanese Army into the case and to prevent the party members involved in the murder from being brought to justice," Adraee claimed.

The Lebanese Army was quick to respond in the evening. "The command of the army denies these allegations and affirms that the officers of the military institution perform their national duty and carry out their missions with integrity and professionalism in all regions of Lebanon," the army statement read. "The officer mentioned played an important role in coordinating with UNIFIL and in clarifying the circumstances of the incident," the text added.

The military concluded by stressing that "the Israeli enemy continues its daily aggressions and violations of national sovereignty, continues to occupy Lebanese land and spread lies, showing more than ever its determination to destabilize Lebanon."