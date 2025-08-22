Exchange of gunfire between army and suspected kidnappers in Baalbeck: one dead

BEKAA — An exchange of gunfire took place Friday in Baalbeck, in the Bekaa, between the Lebanese Army and individuals suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of a little girl, who had been freed by the troops the previous day, reports our correspondent in the region.

The incident resulted in the death of one suspect and the injury of another, the army said in a statement. A military unit raided the homes of "wanted individuals in the Nahleh area, in the Baalbeck-Hermel district" who are believed to be linked to the kidnapping that took place Thursday.

"During the operation, the wanted individuals opened fire on the soldiers, who returned fire, resulting in the death of the group leader, citizen H.R., and the wounding of one of his accomplices, citizen A.R.," the statement said, adding that the troops discovered military weapons and ammunition, as well as other military equipment, which were seized during the raid.

"The seized items were handed over to the competent authorities and an investigation into those arrested has been opened under the supervision of the competent judge."

The equipment seized by the Lebanese army. Photo taken from the military's website.

At the same time, the army carried out a large deployment in the area, setting up roadblocks and check points to verify the identity of passersby, according to our correspondent's information.

This incident occurred the day after the army freed the young girl who was reportedly kidnapped by a Syrian in the Khaldeh area, south of Beirut. On Thursday evening, the army announced it had freed the child in al-Qasr, a locality in Hermel, also in the Bekaa near the Syrian border, and stated that "investigations are ongoing in order to arrest those involved."

Last July 5, the Lebanese Army said it had succeeded in freeing three people in the town of Hermel who had been kidnapped in northern Lebanon.