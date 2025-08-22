Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Slight drop in fuel prices in Lebanon


By L'Orient Today staff, 22 August 2025 13:52

Slight drop in fuel prices in Lebanon

Fuel storage tanks used by one of the oil importing companies in Amchit (Jbeil district), in 2023. (Credit: P.H.B.)

BEIRUT — Fuel prices in Lebanon saw a very slight drop on Friday, while the price of a gas canister remained stable, according to the latest schedule published by the Ministry of Energy and Water.

Here are the new rates:

- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,441,000 Lebanese Lira (-3,000 LL)

- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,481,000 LL (-3,000 LL)

- 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,319,000 LL (-13,000 LL)

- Domestic gas canister: 1,059,000 LL (unchanged)

- Kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private electric generators): $675.53 (-$7.16 compared to Tuesday's schedule.)

