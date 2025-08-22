Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
IRAQI KURDISTAN

Three police killed, 19 wounded in arrest of opposition figure


AFP / By AFP, 22 August 2025 11:22

Three members of the security forces were killed and 19 wounded during the arrest of an opposition figure in Iraqi Kurdistan, two security officials told AFP on Friday.

"Three law enforcement agents were killed, including one belonging to the Assayish [special operations] branch, one from the anti-terrorist services and another from the 'Commandoes'" in the region's second city of Sulaimaniyah, where armed clashes accompanied the arrest of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a member of the powerful Talabani family. 

