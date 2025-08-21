Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Israeli army warns northern hospitals and NGOs to evacuate


By AFP, 21 August 2025 16:48

A displaced girl observes from the balcony of a house while Palestinians inspect the damage around a crater left by an Israeli strike, in an internally displaced persons camp in Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip, on Aug. 21, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP.)

The Israeli army has begun calling hospitals and international organizations operating in the northern Gaza Strip, urging them to prepare to evacuate to the south ahead of a planned offensive to take control of Gaza City and its surroundings, according to a statement.

"As part of the preparations (...) for the safety of the populations, officers (...) made initial warning calls two days ago [Tuesday] to medical officials and international organizations in the northern Gaza Strip to prepare for the evacuation of the population to the south of the Gaza Strip," the army statement said.

