Israeli army warns northern hospitals and NGOs to evacuate

The Israeli army has begun calling hospitals and international organizations operating in the northern Gaza Strip, urging them to prepare to evacuate to the south ahead of a planned offensive to take control of Gaza City and its surroundings, according to a statement.

"As part of the preparations (...) for the safety of the populations, officers (...) made initial warning calls two days ago [Tuesday] to medical officials and international organizations in the northern Gaza Strip to prepare for the evacuation of the population to the south of the Gaza Strip," the army statement said.