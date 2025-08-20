Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israel approves major West Bank settlement project


AFP / By AFP, 20 August 2025 14:37

Israeli soldiers gesture during a raid at the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank on August 11, 2025. (Credit: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP.)

Israel approved a major settlement project on Wednesday in an area of the occupied West Bank that the international community has warned threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state.

"I am pleased to announce that just a short while ago, the civil administration approved the planning for the construction of the E1 neighbourhood," the mayor of the nearby Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Guy Yifrach, said in a statement.

