Israel approves major West Bank settlement project

Israel approved a major settlement project on Wednesday in an area of the occupied West Bank that the international community has warned threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state.
"I am pleased to announce that just a short while ago, the civil administration approved the planning for the construction of the E1 neighbourhood," the mayor of the nearby Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Guy Yifrach, said in a statement.
