Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

COMMENTARY

The two faces of Lebanese political Shiism and the question of the state


L'OLJ / By Joseph Maïla, 19 August 2025 17:06

Lire cet article en Français
The two faces of Lebanese political Shiism and the question of the state

The Lebanese Army deployed at the site of a demonstration organized by Hezbollah supporters, on Aug. 7, 2025, in the southern suburbs of Beirut. (Credit: Ibrahim Amro/AFP)

The government’s decisions on Aug. 5 and Aug. 7, affirming the monopoly on armed force and calling for the collection of Hezbollah’s weapons, mark an important and courageous moment in the process of restoring a sovereign Lebanese state.Since the denunciation in 1987 of the 1969 Cairo Agreement, which legalized the presence and use of weapons by non-governmental and foreign forces on Lebanese soil, a historic opportunity to follow a similar path has now emerged.This long-awaited outcome comes in the wake of the tragic conclusion of the war launched by Hezbollah in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, 2023. The arrangements that led to the Nov. 27 cease-fire saw the decisive intervention of the speaker of Parliament, acting in the name and in place of the leaders of a brotherly party that became bogged down and defeated.Such displays of solidarity...
The government’s decisions on Aug. 5 and Aug. 7, affirming the monopoly on armed force and calling for the collection of Hezbollah’s weapons, mark an important and courageous moment in the process of restoring a sovereign Lebanese state.Since the denunciation in 1987 of the 1969 Cairo Agreement, which legalized the presence and use of weapons by non-governmental and foreign forces on Lebanese soil, a historic opportunity to follow a similar path has now emerged.This long-awaited outcome comes in the wake of the tragic conclusion of the war launched by Hezbollah in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, 2023. The arrangements that led to the Nov. 27 cease-fire saw the decisive intervention of the speaker of Parliament, acting in the name and in place of the leaders of a brotherly party that became bogged down and defeated.Such displays of...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top