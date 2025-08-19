Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ECONOMY

Lebanon's gasoline prices inch up, diesel and domestic gas fall


L'Orient Today / 19 August 2025 11:13

Lebanon's gasoline prices inch up, diesel and domestic gas fall

A gas station in the Sodeco neighborhood, in Beirut. (Credit: L'Orient-Le Jour)

BEIRUT — Gasoline prices rose slightly Tuesday compared with the last schedule published Friday by the Ministry of Energy and Water, while diesel and domestic gas prices both saw notable declines.

The new prices:

- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,444,000 Lebanese Lira, (+ LL2,000)

20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL1,484,000, (+ LL2,000)

20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL1,332,000, (- LL32,000)

Domestic gas cylinder: LL1,059,000, (- LL28,000)

Kiloliter of diesel for private power generators: $682.69, (- $17.69)

