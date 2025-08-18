An LF office hit by stray bullets in Ain al-Rummaneh

An office of the Lebanese Forces (LF), located in a shopping center in Ain al-Rummaneh, the Christian southeastern suburb of Beirut, was hit by stray bullets overnight from Sunday to Monday following a dispute that broke out near the center, a local mokhtar told L’Orient-Le Jour on Monday.

Ain al-Rummaneh, home to many LF supporters, borders Beirut’s southern suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold. The two camps are sharply divided over the issue of the Shiite party’s arms, as pressure mounts on the pro-Iranian group after the government’s decision to proceed with its disarmament, as well as that of other armed groups, by the end of the year.

Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour, a source within the LF said the party is following up on the issue with the relevant security forces, "awaiting an official statement that will clarify all the ambiguous details of this operation." The same source preferred to refrain from comment until the investigation is complete, stating that "any statement made without all the facts could lead things in the wrong direction."

Local channel LBCI, citing security sources, said the shopping center housing the LF office was targeted by automatic weapons fire. "A bullet directly hit the LF office, while other projectiles scattered to different parts of the center," it added.

"There are also reports of disputes related to the management of this shopping center," LBCI added.