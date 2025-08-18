After 27 years, Assala captivates audiences with four-hour concert at Forum de Beyrouth

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Saturday night, Assala Nasri made Beirut pulse with energy until dawn. Driven by her passion for life, music and singing, the Syrian diva showcased the full range of her sumptuous voice, stage mastery and meticulous attention to detail — from carefully curated songs to refined costumes — delivering an exceptional performance. On the stage of the Forum de Beyrouth, before nearly 5,000 spectators, she poured out her love for a city she described as her “identity, her passion, her desire and her companion of the heart.” More from Lebanon's festival this summer Pop as an outlet: Jason Derulo ignites Lebanon’s youth It was her first major concert in Beirut in 27 years. Though absent from venues, her songs had never left hearts, continuing to echo at weddings, parties and on Lebanese streets. For this long-awaited return, Assala had...

It was her first major concert in Beirut in 27 years. Though absent from venues, her songs had never left hearts, continuing to echo at weddings, parties and on Lebanese streets. For this long-awaited return,...

