After 27 years, Assala captivates audiences with four-hour concert at Forum de Beyrouth

The Syrian diva Assala Nasri at Forum de Beyrouth on Saturday, Aug. 16. (Credit: Ali Khaddam)
On Saturday night, Assala Nasri made Beirut pulse with energy until dawn. Driven by her passion for life, music and singing, the Syrian diva showcased the full range of her sumptuous voice, stage mastery and meticulous attention to detail — from carefully curated songs to refined costumes — delivering an exceptional performance. On the stage of the Forum de Beyrouth, before nearly 5,000 spectators, she poured out her love for a city she described as her “identity, her passion, her desire and her companion of the heart.” More from Lebanon's festival this summer Pop as an outlet: Jason Derulo ignites Lebanon’s youth It was her first major concert in Beirut in 27 years. Though absent from venues, her songs had never left hearts, continuing to echo at weddings, parties and on Lebanese streets. For this long-awaited return, Assala had...
