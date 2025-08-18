Aoun stresses importance of 'safeguarding Christian presence in the Arab East, curbing emigration'

BEIRUT — During a meeting with Patriarch Mar Awa III of the Assyrian Church of the East, President Joseph Aoun highlighted the "importance of safeguarding the Christian presence in the Arab East and curbing the emigration of Christians," the Lebanese Presidency said on X Monday.

Aoun said that Christians are a "foundational component of both Arab and Islamic societies."

The emigration of Eastern Christians refers to the long-standing and ongoing departure of Christian communities from the Middle East, especially from countries like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Palestine, due to a combination of political instability, sectarian violence, economic hardship, and persecution.