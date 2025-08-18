Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LEBANON

Aoun stresses importance of 'safeguarding Christian presence in the Arab East, curbing emigration'


By L'Orient Today staff, 18 August 2025 13:22

Aoun stresses importance of 'safeguarding Christian presence in the Arab East, curbing emigration'

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun (right) with Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Mar Awa III on 18 Aug. 2025. (Credit: @LBpresidency/X)

BEIRUT — During a meeting with Patriarch Mar Awa III of the Assyrian Church of the East, President Joseph Aoun highlighted the "importance of safeguarding the Christian presence in the Arab East and curbing the emigration of Christians," the Lebanese Presidency said on X Monday.

Aoun said that Christians are a "foundational component of both Arab and Islamic societies."

The emigration of Eastern Christians refers to the long-standing and ongoing departure of Christian communities from the Middle East, especially from countries like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Palestine, due to a combination of political instability, sectarian violence, economic hardship, and persecution.

BEIRUT — During a meeting with Patriarch Mar Awa III of the Assyrian Church of the East, President Joseph Aoun highlighted the "importance of safeguarding the Christian presence in the Arab East and curbing the emigration of Christians," the Lebanese Presidency said on X Monday.

Aoun said that Christians are a "foundational component of both Arab and Islamic societies."

The emigration of Eastern Christians refers to the long-standing and ongoing departure of Christian communities from the Middle East, especially from countries like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Palestine, due to a combination of political instability, sectarian violence, economic hardship, and persecution.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read