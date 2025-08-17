After Israeli strikes near Sanaa, Houthis announce 'complete air blockade' of Israel | Live

18 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings and gunfire
The Civil Defense in Gaza said 18 people were killed and dozens were wounded Sunday in Israeli shelling and gunfire. Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense, told AFP that the dead included seven Palestinians killed at dawn by a drone strike in the courtyard of al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza City, in the starving northern territory.
According to witnesses, the victims were members of the Hamas-affiliated "Sahm Unit." This unit includes hundreds of security personnel and volunteers tasked with "providing aid and combating looters," according to Hamas sources.
'For every person killed on Oct. 7, 50 Palestinians must die ... They need a Nakba from time to time,' says former Israeli military intelligence chief Aharon Haliva.
In a series of undated recordings broadcast Friday evening by Israel's Channel 12 prime time network, former Israeli military intelligence chief Aharon Haliva, who resigned his post in April 2024, said that "the fact that there are already 50,000 dead in Gaza is necessary and required for future generations," Israeli media reported.
"For everything that happened on Oct. 7, for every person killed on Oct. 7, 50 Palestinians must die," he said. "I don't say this out of revenge, but as a message to future generations."
"They need a Nakba every now and then to feel the consequences. There is no alternative in this disturbed neighborhood," he added.
Israeli army announces bombing of Houthi 'energy site'
The Israeli army announced this morning that it struck "an energy site" in the Sanaa region, used by Houthi rebels.
The Israeli army "carried out this strike at a distance of some 2,000 kilometers from Israel, in the heart of Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site used by the terrorist Houthi regime," the army said in a statement.
Houthis announce 'complete air blockade' of Israel
Shortly after the Israeli strike on Sanaa, the Houthi military spokesperson announced "the imposition of a complete air blockade of Israel," saying it was acting "in response to the intensification of operations in Gaza."
"We will act to enforce this blockade by repeatedly targeting airports, particularly Lod Airport, known as Ben-Gurion," the spokesperson said, in comments reported by Al Jazeera.
Following the threats, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Air Europa, Spain's third-largest airline, canceled all of its flights scheduled for Monday between Madrid and Tel Aviv.
Protests in Israel demand the release of Gaza hostages
Demonstrations have begun in several Israeli cities calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in the Gaza Strip and secure an agreement for the release of the hostages held there. A huge Israeli flag, adorned with portraits of the kidnapped, was unfurled in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square," which has become iconic since the start of the war.
Sunday's demonstration comes as Israel announced it was preparing to take control of Gaza City and neighboring refugee camps with the stated goal of defeating the Palestinian movement and freeing the hostages. This announcement has sparked fears among hostage families in Israel, who fear the operation could result in the deaths of their loved ones.
US suspends humanitarian visas for Gazans
The State Department announced yesterday that it was suspending medical visas for Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip pending an investigation, after a far-right influencer, who has Donald Trump's ear, denounced this humanitarian policy.
"All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are suspended while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used in recent days to grant a small number of temporary medical and humanitarian visas," the State Department said on X.
This announcement by the State Department, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, follows social media posts by Laura Loomer, a far-right journalist and influencer. She announced Friday that she complained to Republican congressmen about the arrival of Palestinians from Gaza to the United States who "work for pro-Hamas Islamic organizations ... affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and funded by Qatar."
Sharaa meets Patriarch Yazigi
In Syria, President Ahmad al-Sharaa met the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, John X Yazigi, in Damascus yesterday, the presidency reported on Telegram.
The two men discussed the "role of the Church" in consolidating national unity in Syria and preserving civil peace.
This meeting took place nearly two months after the attack on the Saint Elijah Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus on June 22, which left 25 dead and 63 injured. The attack was claimed a few days later by a mysterious Syrian jihadist group calling itself "Saraya Ansar al-Sunna" ("Brigade of Supporters of the Sunnis"). Syrian authorities blamed the Islamic State.
Explosion heard in the Kfar Kila region
At dawn, a powerful explosion of still unknown origin was heard in the Kfar Kila region, according to local sources speaking to L'Orient Today's correspondent. The blast was heard in several nearby villages.
