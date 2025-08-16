Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
France has called on Israel ‘to abandon [its] project’ to build 3,400 housing units in the West Bank


AFP / 16 August 2025 17:15,

Lire cet article en Français

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a map of an area near the Maale Adumim settlement, a land corridor known as E1, outside Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, on August 14, 2025, following a press conference on site. (Credit: Menahem Kahana / AFP)

France has called on Israel ‘’to abandon [its] project’’ to build 3,400 housing units in the West Bank, which ‘’constitutes a serious violation of international law,’’ the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to AFP.

‘’A France spokesperson condemns with the utmost firmness the decision of the Israeli authorities to approve the E1 settlement project, which plans the construction of more than 3,000 housing units east of Jerusalem,’’ the spokesperson added.

