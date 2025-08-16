France has called on Israel ‘’to abandon [its] project’’ to build 3,400 housing units in the West Bank, which ‘’constitutes a serious violation of international law,’’ the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to AFP.



‘’A France spokesperson condemns with the utmost firmness the decision of the Israeli authorities to approve the E1 settlement project, which plans the construction of more than 3,000 housing units east of Jerusalem,’’ the spokesperson added.