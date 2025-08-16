The Israeli army opened fire toward the mayor of Mari in southern Lebanon | LIVE

⚡A young Palestinian woman from Gaza dies in an Italian hospital
A very emaciated young Palestinian woman who had been transported from Gaza to a hospital in Pisa, Italy, died there yesterday, the facility announced today, as reported by AFP.
The 20-year-old woman, identified by Italian media as Marah Abou Zouhri, arrived in Pisa aboard a humanitarian aid plane from the Italian Air Force during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.
The patient, described as having a “very complex clinical profile,” was in a state of severe emaciation, characterized by significant weight and muscle loss, the University Hospital of Pisa said.
After undergoing examinations on Friday and beginning treatment, she experienced a sudden respiratory crisis and cardiac arrest before passing away, the hospital stated.
The young woman had arrived in Italy with her mother on one of three Italian Air Force planes that this week transported a total of 31 patients, accompanied by relatives, to Rome, Pisa and Milan.
France “calls on Israel to abandon [its] settlement project” in the West Bank
France has called on Israel “to abandon [its] project” to build 3,400 housing units in the West Bank, which “constitutes a serious violation of international law,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to AFP.
“A France spokesperson condemns with the utmost firmness the decision of the Israeli authorities to approve the E1 settlement project, which plans the construction of more than 3,000 housing units east of Jerusalem,” the spokesperson added.
Palestinian refugees call for a “comprehensive dialogue with the Lebanese government”
The Hamas media official in Lebanon, Ra’fat Mara, said today that Palestinian refugees are calling for a “comprehensive dialogue with the Lebanese government.”
“Resistance remains faithful to its principles and vision. Our unity and our resistance are essential pillars to thwart the occupation’s plans,” Mara stated, according to the National News Agency (NNA, official). “Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are committed to security and stability and are calling for a comprehensive dialogue with the Lebanese government to address various issues,” he added. He also noted that “the great sacrifices made by our people reflect the level of brutal Israeli terrorism, as well as our people’s attachment to their land and identity.”
The Israeli army opened fire toward the mayor of Mari in southern Lebanon
The Israeli army opened fire in the direction of the mayor of Mari, Salmane Abou el-Alaa, while he was inspecting the border area of Abbasieh, according to our southern Lebanon correspondent, Muntasser Abdallah.
“During a tour I was conducting with members of the South Council to inspect the border village of Abbasieh, the Israelis deliberately fired near us, which forced us to interrupt our tour and leave the area,” the mayor said.
An Israeli reconnaissance drone of the Sky Lark 3 type crashed today in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza due to a technical failure, reported Sky News Arabia. The information was confirmed by Israeli media, including Haaretz.
The Jerusalem Post, for its part, stated that the Israeli army had confirmed that a Sky Lark 3 reconnaissance drone belonging to it had made an emergency landing in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza following a technical malfunction.
An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the village of Ramieh, in the Bint Jbeil district, according to our correspondent.
Update on the situation in southern Lebanon and Gaza this morning
Southern Lebanon:
- An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the town of Kfar Kila, in the Marjayoun district, according to our correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.
- Another Israeli drone targeted an excavator on the outskirts of Aitaroun, in the Bint Jbeil district, near the town of Blida.
Haykal inspects site of arms depot explosion in southern Lebanon
The Lebanese Army chief, Rodolphe Haykal, inspected yesterday the site of Saturday’s arms depot explosion in the Sour district, which killed six soldiers.
“No option is available to the army except to continue fulfilling its duty in the face of repeated aggressions by the Israeli enemy, as defending the homeland is a sacred mission that requires sacrifice,” he emphasized.
Katz to Joseph Aoun: ‘We will continue to act forcefully against any violation’
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz delivered “a direct message” to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun yesterday.
“We consider you, along with the Lebanese government, directly responsible for maintaining Lebanon’s sovereignty and enforcing the cease-fire agreement. We will not return to the reality of Oct. 7, and we will continue to act forcefully against any violation,” he stressed, shortly after the Israeli army carried out strikes in southern Lebanon.
Israeli army conducts operations on Gaza outskirts
The Israeli army confirmed yesterday that its troops conducted a series of operations on the outskirts of Gaza City, where residents have reported intense airstrikes and ground incursions over the past few days.
“In recent days, IDF troops have operated in the Zeitoun area on the outskirts of Gaza City,” said a statement. Operations involve “locating explosives, eliminating terrorists, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and below ground,” the statement added. The army noted that its troops were targeted by militants using an anti-tank missile, but no personnel were injured in the incident. Residents of Gaza City have reported a rise in airstrikes affecting residential areas.
At least 1,760 Palestinians killed since late May in Gaza while seeking aid, according to the U.N.
At least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed since late May in the Gaza Strip, mostly by the Israeli army, while seeking humanitarian aid, the U.N. Office for Human Rights in the territory said Friday.
According to a Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson, Mahmoud Bassal, at least 38 people were killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza on Friday, including 12 waiting for humanitarian assistance.
The Israeli army stated that its operations aim to “dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities,” adding that precautions are taken “to reduce harm to civilians.”
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East: in Gaza, where the Israeli army continues its bloody offensive and seeks to capture Gaza City; in Lebanon, where Israel continues airstrikes and targeted eliminations; and in Iran and Syria.
