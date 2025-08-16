The Israeli army opened fire toward the mayor of Mari in southern Lebanon | LIVE

⚡A young Palestinian woman from Gaza dies in an Italian hospital

A very emaciated young Palestinian woman who had been transported from Gaza to a hospital in Pisa, Italy, died there yesterday, the facility announced today, as reported by AFP.

The 20-year-old woman, identified by Italian media as Marah Abou Zouhri, arrived in Pisa aboard a humanitarian aid plane from the Italian Air Force during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

The patient, described as having a “very complex clinical profile,” was in a state of severe emaciation, characterized by significant weight and muscle loss, the University Hospital of Pisa said.

After undergoing examinations on Friday and beginning treatment, she experienced a sudden respiratory crisis and cardiac arrest before passing away, the hospital stated.

The young woman had arrived in Italy with her mother on one of three Italian Air Force planes that this week transported a total of 31 patients, accompanied by relatives, to Rome, Pisa and Milan.