Hamas shows openness to cease-fire proposal; Lebanese Army to present Hezbollah disarmament plan on Sept. 2: Everything you need to know this Friday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Friday, Aug. 15.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 15 August 2025 08:41,
Hamas open to disarming, exiling certain leaders, in bid for long-term truce, al Arabiya reports: Hamas has shown openness for releasing all remaining hostages, disarming and exiling some of its leaders in exchange for a total cease-fire in Gaza, Saudi news Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources with knowledge of the group's renewed efforts with mediators in Cairo to draft a truce deal. Key context: A Hamas delegation has, since the start of the week, rushed for a new...
