Hamas shows openness to cease-fire proposal; Lebanese Army to present Hezbollah disarmament plan on Sept. 2: Everything you need to know this Friday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Updates on efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza.8 a.m.: Speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem to mark 40 days since the death of Imam Hussein.7: 30 p.m.: Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai gives a ceremonial mass in Metn. Hamas open to disarming, exiling certain leaders, in bid for long-term truce, al Arabiya reports: Hamas has shown openness for releasing all remaining hostages, disarming and exiling some of its leaders in exchange for a total cease-fire in Gaza, Saudi news Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources with knowledge of the group's renewed efforts with mediators in Cairo to draft a truce deal. Key context: A Hamas delegation has, since the start of the week, rushed for a new...

