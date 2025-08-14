Searchers seek missing after deadly Italy migrant shipwreck

Italian authorities resumed their search Thursday for migrants missing at sea after two boats sank off the island of Lampedusa, with 27 people already confirmed dead.

Sixty survivors were brought to shore after the tragedy on Wednesday, all of them "in good health", according to a spokesman for Italy's Red Cross, which manages the migrant reception centre on Lampedusa.

He told AFP the bodies of 23 of the victims had already been recovered. Efforts were underway to try to identify them.

The coastguard had on Wednesday night put the toll at 26, but this rose to 27 overnight, according to the U.N.

"At least 27 people have drowned in a tragic shipwreck near Lampedusa," said Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, in a statement on social media.

"Over 700 refugees and migrants have now died in 2025 in the Central Mediterranean.

"All responses — rescue at sea, safe pathways, helping transit countries and addressing root causes — must be strengthened," he said.

Lampedusa, just 90 miles (145 kilometres) off the coast of Tunisia, is often the first port of call for people trying to reach Europe in leaky or overcrowded boats.

According to Italy's coastguard, the two boats that sank on Wednesday had left Tripoli, Libya, earlier in the day. The Red Cross, citing survivor testimony, said they left Zawiya, to the west.

One of the boats started taking on water, causing people to climb onto the other boat, which itself then capsized, the coastguard said.

Five vessels were involved in the search for survivors, including one from the EU's Frontex border agency, alongside a helicopter and two aircraft.