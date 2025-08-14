South Sudan hosts Israeli deputy FM but denies Gaza relocation reports

South Sudan on Wednesday said that Israel's deputy foreign minister had visited for talks, after reports of plans to relocate Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he would permit Gazans to emigrate voluntarily and that his government was talking to a number of potential host countries.

South Sudan, which is said to be one of the host countries, announced that Sharren Haskel had visited in what it called "the highest-level engagement from an Israeli official to South Sudan thus far".

According to a statement, Foreign Minister Semaya Kumba held "a fruitful bilateral dialogue" with Haskel that touched on "the evolving circumstances within the State of Israel", without elaborating.

"Both parties expressed a resolute commitment to advancing stronger bilateral and multilateral cooperation moving forward," it added.

The office of President Salva Kiir said he met with Haskel for "high-level" talks about enhancing cooperation in a number of sectors.

"In a bid to attract foreign investment, the government has offered Israel new opportunities in the oil and gas industry, minerals, agriculture and water resource management," a statement read.

Haskel said the visit was "a reflection of friendship and solidarity between the two nations" and announced a new aid package of food supplies and medical equipment, it added.

A previous statement from the government in Juba refuted media reports that it was in discussion with Israel about relocating Palestinians from Gaza to South Sudan, calling the claims "baseless".

The potential arrival of Gazans in South Sudan has sparked intense controversy both on social media and on the streets of the capital.

"We don't accept this because these are criminals they are bringing to us. Also we don't have land that can accommodate the Palestinians from Gaza to South Sudan," Juba resident James Lomederi told AFP.

Another local, who asked not to be identified, said: "We will welcome them with open arms. Our borders need heavy deployment of troops, and they will help us fight anyone who wants to annex our land into their territory."

Impoverished South Sudan — the world's youngest country — has been plagued by insecurity and instability since its independence in 2011.

This year, the country saw months of clashes between forces loyal to Kiir and those backing First Vice President Riek Machar.

The arrest of Machar in March fuelled fears of a return to civil war, nearly seven years after the end of bloody fighting between supporters of the two men that led to around 400,000 deaths between 2013 and 2018.