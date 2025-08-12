Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SPORTS

Basketball: Lebanon beats Japan, secures spot in Asia Cup quarterfinals


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 12 August 2025 21:46,

Basketball: Lebanon beats Japan, secures spot in Asia Cup quarterfinals

Youssef Khayat’s teammates won the game by a margin of 23 points (97-73). Photo published by FIBA.

The Lebanese national basketball team defeated Japan on Tuesday in the qualifying round for the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup organized in Jeddah by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

According to information published on the FIBA website, Youssef Khayat and his teammates won the game by a 23-point margin (97-73). Lebanon will face New Zealand on Thursday.

The Lebanese national basketball team defeated Japan on Tuesday in the qualifying round for the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup organized in Jeddah by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

According to information published on the FIBA website, Youssef Khayat and his teammates won the game by a 23-point margin (97-73). Lebanon will face New Zealand on Thursday.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read