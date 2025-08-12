Basketball: Lebanon beats Japan, secures spot in Asia Cup quarterfinals

The Lebanese national basketball team defeated Japan on Tuesday in the qualifying round for the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup organized in Jeddah by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).
According to information published on the FIBA website, Youssef Khayat and his teammates won the game by a 23-point margin (97-73). Lebanon will face New Zealand on Thursday.
