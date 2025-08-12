Israeli airstrike on Naqoura fishing port injures two fishermen

BEIRUT — Following a day devoid of major Israeli attacks, Israel bombed the fishing port in Naqoura, Lebanon's southernmost coastal village, in Sour district, injuring two fishermen, one of them seriously.

According to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South, the two fishermen had been at work in the water. Paramedics transported both fishermen to hospital and the Ministry of Health later confirmed the toll.

Israel currently has two fishermen in captivity, having kidnapped them from Lebanese waters, and has threatened Naqoura fishermen on more than one occasion. The waters off of Naqoura are some of the richest-stocked along the coast and the fishing industry has suffered great setbacks from Israeli bans against wranglers going out into the water, creating extra incentive to take the risk of fishing in Naqoura, in the hopes of bringing home a more profitable catch.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, an Israeli drone fired a missile that landed on a street in Nabatieh district's Nmeirieh village, in the al-Rous neighborhood. The target of the strike was reportedly a road paving workshop belonging to the village municipality.

Another Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb near an excavator in Kroum al-Mrah, east of Mais al-Jabal, in Marjayoun district, without causing any injuries, and at least one Israeli drone was seen flying at low altitude over the localities of Baalbeck, Douris, Majdaloun and Taybeh.

Reporting contributed by L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South, Muntasser Abdallah.