Army intelligence chief in Beirut's southern suburb dismissed

BEIRUT — The director of army intelligence in Beirut’s southern suburb, General Maher Raad, was dismissed Tuesday, a military source confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour. The source denied that the dismissal was linked to U.S. sanctions against him, contradicting a report by the Saudi channel al-Hadath.

The removal of General Raad is part of the "normal appointments process" within Lebanese authorities, the source added.

The army also denied any close ties between Raad and Hezbollah, following online rumors alleging his involvement in the party’s arms and drug smuggling operations in the region. Raad, who is allegedly related to Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad, was reportedly replaced by Colonel Samer Hamadeh, according to some online reports.

Earlier Tuesday, al-Hadath reported that Raad had been "suddenly dismissed" after Lebanese authorities were notified by the U.S. Congress that he was added to the so-called PAGER sanctions list. Reintroduced in March 2025, the PAGER Act prohibits federal funding for the Lebanese Army until the government and parliament meet conditions, including no longer recognizing Hezbollah and the Amal movement as legitimate political parties, and ceasing to appoint ministers or officials from these groups.

In March, Fadi al-Hassan, acting president of Beirut airport and interim director-general of civil aviation, known for his ties to Hezbollah, was also dismissed from his post.