Haidar tells Berri all Shiite ministers will attend Wednesday's Cabinet meeting

BEIRUT — Following last week's walkout by all of Cabinet's Shiite ministers, Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday to assure him that all said ministers would be in attendance at Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

Ministers Tamara Elzein (Amal), Mohammad Haidar (Hezbollah), and Rakan Nassereddine (Hezbollah) followed by Shiite minister Fadi Makki (not affiliated with either party), walked out of Thursday's meeting during which Cabinet discussed a U.S. plan for Hezbollah's disarmament. Following their exit, Cabinet adopted the plan, a decision which the party immediately announced its categorical rejection of.

Minister Yassine Jaber (Amal), who was not in attendance at the meeting, is the fifth minister who Haidar confirmed would be present on Wednesday, quelling any concern that the ministers would quit government over the issue.

Haidar also updated Berri on his talks last week with the Iraqi government, telling him that Iraq would be send 50,000 tons of wheat by ship as part of a 300,000-ton wheat donation for Lebanon. Berri and Haidar also agreed steps would be taken to resolve the problems recently faced by Lebanese contractors in Iraq.

Berri also reviewed the security situation with army chief Gen. Rodolphe Haykal. The army is expected to present a plan for the disarmament of militias to Cabinet before the end of August.