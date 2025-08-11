Interpol puts Lebanese man wanted by Angola on red notice

Interpol put a 53-year-old Lebanese man named Mohamed Lakkis, wanted by Angolan authorities for murder, on red notice on Monday.

According to information published by two Angolan media outlets, Novo Jornal and Imparcial Press, a man named Mohamed Lakkis, of a similar age, is accused of killing a woman in her thirties, Anabela Marques Barbosa, bribing a judge, and being involved in a corruption case linked to the decision of his release.

Interpol red notices alert police authorities worldwide about wanted individuals, especially those who have taken refuge in another country. Interpol as an organization has 196 member states and functions as a facilitator among its members' police forces.

There are currently 11 people of Lebanese nationality on Interpol's red notice, wanted by a range of countries for charges including drug trafficking, terrorism, sexual assault and corruption. Among them is former BDL governor Riad Salameh.

The red notice for Lakkis contains scant details, mentioning only his nationality and the charge of murder.

The judge mentioned in the Angolan reports publicly defended himself, claiming to have committed no wrongdoing and stating that he had forbidden Lakkis from leaving the country.

The Imparcial Press article specifies that the man is a diamond dealer, citing traces of information found online. Novo Jornal claims Lakkis might also hold Belgian nationality.