Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA WAR

Italy's defence minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza


AFP / By AFP, 11 August 2025 16:53,

Wael Al-Dahdouh (C), Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza, stands with anchor and presenter Mohamad Krichen (L) and presenter Tamer al-Misshal (R) during a moment of silence to honor five of their colleagues, killed in an overnight Israeli strike in Gaza City, at the networks' headquarters in Doha on Aug. 11, 2025. (Credit: Karim Jaafar/AFP)

Italy's defense minister said in an interview published Monday that Israel's government had "lost its reason and humanity" over Gaza and signaled an openness to potential sanctions.

"What is happening is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage, but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilization," Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told La Stampa daily.

"We are committed to humanitarian aid, but we must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly, beyond condemnation."

In the news

6 journalists, including Anas al-Sharif, killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Asked about possible international sanctions against Israel, Crosetto said that "the occupation of Gaza and some serious acts in the [occupied] West Bank mark a qualitative leap, in the face of which decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to think."

"And it wouldn't be a move against Israel, but a way to save that people from a government which has lost reason and humanity.

"We must always distinguish governments from states and peoples, as well as from the religions they profess. This applies for Netanyahu, and it applies to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, whose methods, by now, have become dangerously similar."

He was speaking after Netanyahu defended his plan to take control of Gaza City and target the remaining Hamas strongholds, a plan which has sparked criticism from across the world.

Italy has declined to join other nations in saying it would recognize a Palestinian state — a decision Crosetto defended, saying that "recognizing a state that doesn't exist risks turning into nothing but a political provocation in a world dying of provocations."

Italy's defense minister said in an interview published Monday that Israel's government had "lost its reason and humanity" over Gaza and signaled an openness to potential sanctions."What is happening is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage, but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilization," Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told La Stampa daily."We are committed to humanitarian aid, but we must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly, beyond condemnation." In the news 6 journalists, including Anas al-Sharif, killed in Israeli strike in Gaza Asked about possible international sanctions against Israel, Crosetto said that "the occupation of Gaza and some serious acts in the [occupied] West Bank mark a qualitative leap,...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read