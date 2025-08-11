Two killed in conflict between two families in Dinnieh

A conflict on Sunday night between members of the Douash and Hassaneh families in the town of Jiroun, located in the hills above Dinnieh in northern Lebanon, resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to others, including one seriously, according to L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region. The clash with small arms broke out following a dispute whose causes remain unknown.

The two victims, as well as the injured, were transported to hospitals in Dinnieh and Akkar. Residents called on the Lebanese Army to restore calm in the town.

In Lebanon, weapons, including heavy arms, are easily accessible and widely circulated among the population, sometimes turning family or personal disputes into deadly clashes.