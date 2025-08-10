Frangieh backs 'strong state, unified army' as sole armed force

BEIRUT — Marada MP Tony Frangieh emphasized that Lebanon’s only viable path forward lies "in a strong state and a capable army that can protect all citizens and the nation's borders — without compromising a single inch of its land," the state-run National News Agency reported Sunday.

During a meeting with expatriates in Ehden, Frangieh praised President Joseph Aoun for his wise leadership, contrasting it with others who continue to engage in divisive and destructive politics. He described Hezbollah’s proposal for a national security strategy "as a historic opportunity," urging support for a "unified army as the sole legitimate holder of arms."

On Thursday, the cabinet adopted the “objectives” laid out in the U.S. roadmap. The plan notably calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed groups by the end of the year.

His comments come despite being a Hezbollah ally at a time when the party is under pressure to disarm.

“We need to place all weapons in the hands of the state and the army, and rebuild the latter by first improving conditions for military personnel, then enhancing its equipment and armament. This will truly enable the army to protect Lebanon, its borders with Israel, and defend it against any possible threat,” Frangieh said.

Speaking on LBCI, Kanaan stated: “Handing over weapons to the Lebanese Army is not a loss. The army is ours — it is the backbone of sovereignty and stability.”