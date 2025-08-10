Malnutrition in al-Fashir kills 63 in a week

Malnutrition has claimed the lives of at least 63 people, mostly women and children, in just one week in Sudan's besieged city of al-Fashir, a health official said on Sunday.

The official, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the figure only included those who managed to reach hospitals, adding that many families buried their dead without seeking medical help due to poor security conditions and a lack of transportation.

Since May last year, al-Fashir has been under siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been at war with Sudan's regular army since April 2023.

The city remains the last major Darfur urban centre in army control and has recently come under renewed attack by the RSF after the group withdrew from Sudan's capital Khartoum earlier this year.

A major RSF offensive on the nearby Zamzam displacement camp in April forced tens of thousands of people to flee again — many of them now sheltering inside El-Fasher.

Community kitchens — once a lifeline — have largely shut down due to a lack of supplies. Some families are reported to be surviving on animal fodder or food waste.

Nearly 40 percent of children under five in al-Fashir are now acutely malnourished, with 11 percent suffering from severe acute malnutrition, according to U.N. figures.

The rainy season, which peaks in August, is further complicating efforts to reach the city. Roads are rapidly deteriorating, making aid deliveries difficult if not impossible.

The war, now in its third year, has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and created what the United Nations describes as the world's largest displacement and hunger crises.