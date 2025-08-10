Netanyahu to address international press this afternoon, funeral processions held for six Lebanese soldiers killed on Saturday | LIVE

Some 600 trucks needed daily in Gaza, but Israel allowed an average of 85 per day over last 2 weeks , Al Jazeera reports.
The Government Media Office in Gaza said only 1,210 aid trucks entered Gaza over the past 14 days.
Officials said this represents just 14 percent of the territory’s actual needs — a total of 8,400 trucks.
Aid groups have been seeking the entry of at least 600 trucks daily to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by Israel’s curbs on aid delivery.
The majority of trucks, they added, were “subjected to looting and robbery amidst the artificial security chaos pursued by the Israeli occupation as part of a systematic policy of ‘engineering starvation and chaos’, with the aim of breaking the will of the Palestinian people and undermining their steadfastness”.
According to our correspondent in South Lebanon, a Syrian worker was lightly injured during an earlier missed Israeli army strike in the Nabatieh district.
At 14:56 Beirut time, members of the Jewish-Arab coexistence and social justice movement Standing Together disrupted the Israeli version of the reality TV show Big Brother live on Saturday night to protest the war in Gaza, Haaretz reported.
In a short video clip, activists can be seen rushing onto the stage, evading security members trying to stop them from reaching the set. The director quickly cut the footage to another shot where the stage was no longer visible until the activists were removed.
The four group members, wearing t-shirts reading “Quit Gaza,” climbed onto the small stage, sat down, and linked arms. “The war in Gaza must stop! The war is killing us all!” one activist shouted as security tried to remove them.
The activists then chanted: “The Israeli government is sending soldiers to their deaths! Israel is starving Gaza! Children, women, the elderly, and hostages! The nation demands a cease-fire!”
Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine, speaking from Deir Aames (Sour,) condemned the Lebanese government’s approval of the “Barak document,” calling it “a new agreement legitimizing Israeli crimes and violations.” Hezbolllah inaugurated a solar energy project powering the pump of an artesian well.
He criticized the government for focusing solely on disarming the resistance, stating, “Resistance is a national duty as long as Israel threatens our sovereignty.”
Ezzeddine added that the decision was made without Shiite representation, rendering the government constitutionally illegitimate.
The four Shiite ministers present — three from the Hezbollah-Amal coalition — walked out during discussions about the US-backed document. Hezbollah had previously urged the government to reverse its decision made on Tuesday.
An Israeli drone launched two missiles targeting a car in the town of Mfeidoun (Nabatieh), however, the two missiles did not explode and did not hit the car, falling in the middle of the road, according to our correspondent.
He adds that this type of incident is not unprecedented, but that the Israeli army typically attempts to pursue and eliminate the target. However, in this case, the vehicle continued on its way, our correspondent notes, and the identity of the driver has not been disclosed.
Israeli artillery shelling targeted the forested area of the town of Yaroun (Bint Jbeil), our correspondent reported.
The town of Younine, in the Baalbeck district, received the body of one of the six Lebanese Army soldiers killed on Saturday in an explosion at a weapons depot in South Lebanon.
“The army has lost one of its heroes — Chief Warrant Officer Abbas Fawzi Salhab — and Younine has lost a man whose faith and courage forged a legacy we are proud of,” read a statement issued by the town.
The body of soldier Ibrahim Khalil Moustapha was transported to Majdaloun, where a ceremony was also held, according to our Bekaa correspondent.
A senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, stated that mediators' efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement in Gaza are ongoing, but that the movement has not been informed of any developments so far.
In an interview with the Qatari channel Al-Arabi, Hamdan emphasized that Hamas’s main goals are to end the aggression, reopen border crossings, and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip.
He described the use of weapons as a "legitimate right as long as the occupation exists" and affirmed that the resistance would continue until the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Hamdan also blamed the recent failure of negotiations on statements made by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.
Save the Children has condemned the death of 100 children due to famine imposed by Israel in Gaza, calling the figure a "devastating milestone that shames the world."
“What kind of world have we built where at least 100 children are allowed to starve to death while food, water, and medicine that could save them sit just kilometers away at a border crossing?” said Ahmad Alhendawi, the NGO’s regional director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, in a statement.
“All available evidence indicates that the Israeli government is using starvation as a method of warfare—a war crime under international law,” he added, stressing that Israeli authorities are obligated to provide aid and protect civilians.
The Israeli army says it is reviewing the results of interception attempts after rockets were fired from Gaza toward southern Israel, according to Haaretz.
“Following alerts in the Gaza envelope area, it is likely that two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip entered Israeli territory. Interception attempts were made, and their results are currently being examined,” read a statement posted on social media.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Palestinian armed group.
Gaza Health Ministry: 61 Killed in 24 Hours, Including Aid Seekers
In a statement, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that the bodies of 61 people — including two victims of earlier attacks — were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.
Among the dead, at least 35 were people seeking humanitarian aid.
Additionally, 363 people were injured, including 304 aid seekers, the ministry added.
These figures bring the total death toll from Israeli attacks since the beginning of the war to at least 61,430, with 153,213 injured.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a press conference on Sunday at 4:30 PM local time in Jerusalem, amid growing public debate in Israel about continuing the war in Gaza, AFP reported, citing an official source.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu will speak to the international press, just two days after announcing a new military plan for the army to take control of Gaza City in an effort to free all Israeli hostages and “defeat” Hamas in the territory, devastated by 22 months of war.
13:32 Beirut Time
Israel’s Foreign Ministry has advised Israeli citizens in Greece to avoid openly identifying themselves as Israeli ahead of planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country on Sunday, Haaretz reported.
“Due to the events planned for August 10, 2025,” the advisory states, the ministry recommends Israelis to “stay away from protest areas, avoid public debates or political discussions, and minimize visible identifiers (such as Israeli flags, clothing with Hebrew inscriptions, or Israel Defense Forces symbols).”
The warning follows recent announcements by pro-Palestinian and left-wing groups of nationwide demonstrations in Greece to protest Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The South Lebanon Water Establishment announced a reduction in water supply across its districts due to a power outage affecting its facilities, including production plants, wells, and distribution stations.
“Although generators have been activated to reduce the impact of the power cut, they are insufficient to meet demand,” the statement read.
Citizens were urged to ration their water consumption until normal electricity supply is restored.
The bodies of the Lebanese army soldiers killed Saturday in an explosion while inspecting and dismantling a weapons depot in South Lebanon were transported that evening to the military hospital in Badaro, Beirut, according to multiple media outlets.
On Sunday, funeral processions were held to return the bodies to the soldiers’ hometowns for burial.
Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed at least 61,430 Palestinians
In a statement, the Gaza Health Ministry said the bodies of 61 people, including two from earlier attacks, had arrived in hospital across the Gaza Strip during the latest 24-hour reporting period. At least 35 were aid seekers.
An additional 363 people, including 304 aid seekers, were wounded, the ministry added.
The figures bring the overall number of people killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the war to at least 61,430, with 153,213 wounded.
Netanyahu’s Gaza plan: Israel debates the stakes as far-right voices criticism
Israel is debating the implications of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to take control of Gaza City — a plan criticized both by far-right members of his government and by the families of hostages, just ahead of a U.N. Security Council emergency meeting on the situation in the Palestinian territory.
After 22 months of war, Netanyahu faces intense pressure both domestically — regarding the fate of the 49 hostages still held by Hamas — and internationally, as calls grow for a ceasefire in the devastated Gaza Strip, where more than two million Palestinians are at risk of “widespread famine,” according to the U.N.
The plan, approved Friday by Israel’s security cabinet after a night of deliberations, states that the army will “prepare to take control of Gaza City”, which has been largely destroyed in the northern part of the territory, “while distributing humanitarian aid” outside of combat zones.
The Israeli army fired artillery shells between the towns of Ramia and Beit Lif, in the Bint Jbeil district, according to our correspondent in South Lebanon.
12:48 Beirut Time
The General Maronite Council, a community organization headed by engineer Michel Matta (and distinct from the Maronite League), condemned the tragic incident that killed six Lebanese soldiers and injured several others. The explosion occurred “while they were carrying out their national duty inspecting a weapons depot and dismantling its contents in the South.”
“The timing and location of this incident once again highlight the scale of the grave challenges facing the military institution, which remains the only body bearing the burden of preserving security and stability amid an extremely sensitive and complex security context,” the council said in a statement.
Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi, accompanied by Apostolic Nuncio Paolo Borgia, called for peace and denounced the devastation caused by war during a pastoral visit to towns along Lebanon’s southern border. The patriarch was warmly welcomed by residents.
The first stop of his tour was Debel, in the Bint Jbeil district.
A jihadist attack killed a police officer in a restive region in southeastern Iran, local media reported. Three attackers were also killed.
“A Saravan police officer was killed when terrorists tried to enter the police station” in the city of Saravan, located in Sistan-Baluchestan province, AFP reported, citing Tasnim News Agency.
The attackers were members of Jaych al-Adl (“Army of Justice” in Arabic), a Sunni jihadist group based in Pakistan and active in southeastern Iran.
Sistan-Baluchestan is one of Iran’s most underdeveloped provinces and shares a long, porous border with both Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is regularly the scene of clashes involving Iranian security forces, Baluch minority rebels, radical Sunni groups, and drug traffickers.
The province is home to a large population of ethnic Baluch, who are Sunni Muslims, unlike the Shiite majority in the rest of Iran.
“Three terrorists were killed and two arrested” during the Saravan attack, according to Tasnim.
The Lebanese Army detonated three tons of ammunition in the Qlayaa field (Marjayoun district), according to our correspondent in South Lebanon.
Liverpool’s Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah, criticized UEFA for paying tribute to “the Palestinian Pelé,” Suleiman al-Obeid, without mentioning that he had been killed—reportedly by Israeli gunfire — during an aid distribution in Gaza.
The Palestinian Football Association announced that the former player was killed on Wednesday “as a result of Israeli occupation gunfire targeting people waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza.”
UEFA posted on X: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé.’ A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest times.”
Salah responded on the same platform: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”
Back in October 2023, the Egyptian star had called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and urged an end to the “massacres” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Suleiman al-Obeid, who played 24 international matches for the Palestinian national team and scored over 100 goals in his career, was 41 and a father of five, according to the Palestinian federation.
His death brings the total number of federation members killed in the war to 321, following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
On Saturday, Brazil “regretted” Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City, according to a statement from its Foreign Affairs Ministry, issued the day after the Netanyahu government’s announcement.
“The Brazilian government regrets the Israeli government’s decision to expand its operations in the Gaza Strip, including the new incursion into Gaza City,” said the ministry.
Brazil believes this measure “will only worsen the catastrophic humanitarian situation of the Palestinian civilian population.”
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government also called for the “complete and immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops” from Gaza and reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and “unhindered” entry of humanitarian aid.
At the BRICS summit in July in Rio de Janeiro, Lula had urged the world not to remain “indifferent” to the “genocide” in Gaza.
Several countries have condemned the decision to occupy Gaza City, announced Friday morning following a meeting of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s security cabinet, after nearly two years of war triggered by the Hamas attack on Oct.7, 2023.
In Israel, the streets also saw action this weekend, but for different reasons: Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday to call for an end to the war in Gaza.
In Lebanon, Thursday’s Cabinet decision continues to stir Hezbollah supporters. On Saturday night, several convoys of around 20 mopeds each roamed the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Also on Saturday evening, the Lebanese Army boosted security in Saida, around its entrances and near Palestinian camps, to prevent potential protests against the government’s decisions regarding Hezbollah’s weapons, according to our correspondent.
Calls under the name “Youth of Saida” had urged participation in a march at 11 PM, starting from the Hariri mosque, titled “Rejection of the disarmament of the resistance,” but no movement eventually took place. The army briefly closed checkpoints at the camp entrances.
UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday at 10 AM (New York time).
Initially scheduled for Saturday, the meeting was postponed without explanation. According to diplomatic sources, the session was requested by the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia following Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City.
All Security Council members approved the meeting, except Panama — which currently holds the presidency — and the United States.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the plan, calling it a "dangerous escalation" and warned that it could worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.
This latest phase of Israel’s annihilation war against Gaza places Arab and Gulf nations in an increasingly delicate position.
Six Lebanese soldiers were killed in an explosion Saturday during the dismantling of weapons from a “depot” located in Zebqine valley, near Majdel Zoun (Sour.)
The incident also injured two others and occurred amid internal tensions following the Cabinet's decision Thursday to adopt the U.S. road map for Hezbollah’s disarmament and Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon.
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East:
- In Gaza, where the Israeli army continues airstrikes and deadly shootings of aid seekers,
- In Lebanon, where targeted Israeli strikes and assassinations continue,
- As well as in Iran and Syria.
