Brazil 'regrets' Israeli plan to take control of Gaza City

Brazil "regrets" Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City, its Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday, following the announcement of the plan by Benjamin Netanyahu's government the day before.

"The Brazilian government regrets the Israeli government's decision to expand its operations in the Gaza Strip, including the new incursion into Gaza City," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Brasilia, this move "will only worsen the catastrophic humanitarian situation of the Palestinian civilian population" in the territory. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government also called for the "complete and immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops" from Gaza and reiterated the urgency of a cease-fire, the release of hostages and the 'unimpeded' entry of humanitarian aid.

At the Brics summit in July in Rio de Janeiro, Lula urged that people should not remain "indifferent" to the "genocide" in Gaza. Many countries have condemned the decision to occupy Gaza City, which was announced Friday morning after a meeting of Israeli Prime Minister's security cabinet, nearly two years into the war sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct.7, 2023.