One killed as car hit by four Israeli missiles between Aitaroun-Ainata

A person was killed Saturday when a car was targeted between the towns of Aitaroun and Ainata in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district, L’Orient Today’s correspondent in the south reported. Four missiles struck the vehicle, the correspondent said.

The victim, identified as Hadi Ali Khanafer, was from Ainata. His body was removed from the car after the attack, according to the correspondent. Intensive drone activity was reported over Ainata following the strike. Ambulances were dispatched to the site.

In a separate incident Saturday, at least seven Lebanese soldiers were killed in an ammunition explosion in the Wadi Hassan area near Majdal Zoun, in the Sour district, according to local residents cited by the correspondent. Several other soldiers were wounded. Residents said the blast occurred after a group of soldiers entered a tunnel containing ammunition, which then exploded.

The incidents come as the Cabinet on Thursday adopted the “objectives” of a U.S.-backed roadmap that calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed groups by the end of the year. The plan also includes reforms, increased support for the Lebanese Army, and the delineation of Lebanon’s borders with Syria and Israel.