Work-from-kitchen-table: Fragments of home by Stephanie Saade at Sursock Museum
The artist’s latest exhibition at Sursock Museum’s Twin Galleries explores the passage of time and its aesthetics.
L'Orient Today / By Jim Quilty,
09 August 2025 14:26,
Saade’s "Petits papiers," 2022, in "The Encounter of the First and Last Particles of Dust." (Credit: Christopher Baaklini, courtesy of Sursock Museum)
BEIRUT — Sursock Museum’s Twin Galleries is currently hosting “The Encounter of the First and Last Particles of Dust,” Stephanie Saade’s latest solo show in Beirut. It’s curated by Anne Davidian, who wrote a thoughtful essay for the exhibition.The exhibition showcases three phases in Saade’s work. It features pieces from before 2019, when she had a studio in Lebanon. The eponymous piece is from a transitional period after 2019, when her practice was still centred on Beirut. Most of the works are from after August 2020, when she moved to France.The show’s individual pieces — from delicate works on paper to the exhibition floor — have a fragmentary, indeed anti-monumental, quality. From our archives by Jim Blackberry bush eats automobile: Douaihi carves ‘3rd space’ between architecture, arbour “The fragment is present in every work,”...
