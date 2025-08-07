'It is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that it is is very important to him that all "Middle Eastern countries join the Abraham Accords."

"Now that the nuclear arsenal being 'created' by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords. This will ensure PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on the American Truth Social platform.

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements that established diplomatic normalization between Israel and several Arab states, beginning with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Signed in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 15, 2020, the accords were mediated by the United States under President Donald Trump. In the months that followed, Sudan and Morocco also agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

Prior to the Gaza war between Hamas and Israel, which started in October 2023, momentum for expanding the Abraham Accords was building, before the war brought the process to a halt.

The accords remain today a contentious project, notably among Arab populations, while Israeli and U.S. political leaders see a new opportunity to expand this process after Israel's 12-Day war against Iran in June.