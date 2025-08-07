Army arrests Syrian suspected of causing fires in Koura

The Lebanese Army command issued a statement Thursday saying it has arrested a man suspected of causing fires in the Koura region of northern Lebanon.

"On Aug. 4, 2025, following a series of investigations and pursuits, a patrol from the army intelligence services arrested, in the village of Kahel, Koura, a Syrian national, H.G., suspected of having started fires in several places, including the Bshannine landfill [Koura]," according to the army statement.

The statement specified that the investigation of the suspect is ongoing with the competent judicial authorities.

Numerous fires break out each year, mainly during the dry season, in various regions across Lebanon. According to figures from the Environment and Agriculture Ministries, the vast majority are of human origin — either accidents or arson. The Environment Ministry launched a nationwide campaign against forest fires in July in an attempt to establish an early warning system for disasters.

Wild dumpsites often catch fire, either as a result of acts of vandalism, as appears to be the case in Bshannine, or because of flammable methane gas emissions.