Israel strikes 19 south Lebanon areas, faces internal dissent over Gaza occupation plan: Everything you need to know this Thursday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, Aug. 7.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 07 August 2025 09:31,
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:11 a.m. The Metropolitan of Beirut and its dependencies, Bishop Elias Audi, receives Bahaa Hariri.3 p.m. Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace.7 p.m. Sit-in organized by Minieh officials and civil society activists in solidarity with Gaza, entitled “We are all Gaza, we are all resistance,” in Minieh's municipal square.Netanyahu convenes Knesset to discuss Israel's plans for Gaza, amid reports he will propose a complete Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory. Waves of Israeli bombardment hit 19 areas across southern Lebanon, after Israeli drone kills child earlier in the day: Several villages across three districts were attacked by Israel last night in two waves of bombardment,...
