Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Authority director removed from post

BEIRUT — The director-general of the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Authority, Jean Gebran, was removed from his position by Cabinet and placed at the disposal of Minister of Energy and Water Joe Saddi, the latter said on Wednesday.

"Mr. Gebran's term ended in 2021," Saddi told L'Orient Today. "Since then, he has been handling day-to-day business." The institution's board of directors' term has also expired, Saddi explained. "This kind of situation is unfortunately common in the administration."

"The most senior official in the hierarchy will serve as acting head of the office," the minister said. Saddi intends to submit a list of qualifications required for the position to the Ministry of Administrative Development and the Civil Service shortly, so that applications can be called for "as soon as possible."

He also expressed hope that a new board of directors would be appointed as quickly as possible.

Gebran did not respond to L'Orient Today's requests for comment.

In recent years, the Lebanese public administration has suffered from endemic corruption, recurring political crises, a presidential vacancy (from October 2022 to January 2025) and economic collapse, which, due to the sharp depreciation of the national currency, has severely eroded salaries in the public sector.