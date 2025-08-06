William Noun targeted with legal complaint

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A lawyer, Ali Hassan Ibrahim, on Tuesday requested the Court of Cassation’s public prosecutor to open a judicial investigation against William Noun, brother of a victim of the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion. Noun is well known for his fight for justice. In his complaint, Ibrahim accused Noun of “inciting sectarian divisions and violating the law on boycotting Israel” in his Monday speech marking the blast’s 5th commemoration.In his complaint — a part of which L’Orient-Le Jour reviewed — Ibrahim reproaches Noun for having said, in response to a participant at the commemoration rally who was chanting the slogan “Hezbollah is a terrorist,” that “There is no one left from Hezbollah.” Read more This year, the state stood with the Aug. 4 victims According to the plaintiff, Noun was “clearly alluding to the resistance’s 5,000 martyrs...

