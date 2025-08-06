William Noun targeted with legal complaint

William Noun, brother of firefighter Joe Noun, who was killed in the Aug. 4, 2020, explosion at the port of Beirut, addresses the crowd on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient-Le Jour)
A lawyer, Ali Hassan Ibrahim, on Tuesday requested the Court of Cassation’s public prosecutor to open a judicial investigation against William Noun, brother of a victim of the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion. Noun is well known for his fight for justice. In his complaint, Ibrahim accused Noun of “inciting sectarian divisions and violating the law on boycotting Israel” in his Monday speech marking the blast’s 5th commemoration.In his complaint — a part of which L’Orient-Le Jour reviewed — Ibrahim reproaches Noun for having said, in response to a participant at the commemoration rally who was chanting the slogan “Hezbollah is a terrorist,” that “There is no one left from Hezbollah.” Read more This year, the state stood with the Aug. 4 victims According to the plaintiff, Noun was “clearly alluding to the resistance’s 5,000 martyrs...
