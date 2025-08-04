Lebanese baccalaureate candidates can submit appeals online starting Tuesday

The Ministry of Education announced that general baccalaureate candidates who wish to contest their results from the first session of the 2025 exams can file appeals online between Tuesday and Thursday.

The ministry released results for all four baccalaureate tracks on Friday, Aug. 1. South Lebanon posted the highest pass rates across the board — an exceptional outcome given the region’s daily targeting by Israeli strikes since October 2023, which continue despite a cease-fire coming into effect on November 2024.

The results were published on the ministry’s official website (www.mehe.gov.lb), on social media platforms, and sent via SMS to candidates’ registered phone numbers.

According to the ministry’s statement, appeals are open to candidates in all four general baccalaureate tracks — general sciences, life sciences, economics and sociology, and literature and humanities. Requests must be submitted over three days, starting the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Appeals can only be filed via the online form available on the Ministry of Education and Higher Education’s website.

Applicants must provide all required details, including their exam registration number, phone number and the subjects for which a grade review is requested (limited to a maximum of three subjects). Candidates will be contacted by phone once their appeal has been reviewed.

The ministry also noted that the process is free of charge and warned that "any announcement to the contrary exposes its author to criminal prosecution."

This year, the literature and humanities track recorded a national success rate of 59.28 percent, with South Lebanon leading at 90.48 percent and the North ranking lowest at 40.27 percent.

In economics and sociology, results improved significantly with an average pass rate of 85.62 percent. Nabatieh recorded the highest rate at 93.89 percent, while Baalbek-Hermel had the lowest at 78.26 percent.

The general sciences track saw an even higher success rate at 91.92 percent, with South Lebanon again leading (96.31 percent) and Baalbek-Hermel trailing (83.16 percent).

In life sciences, the national pass rate hovered around 91 percent. South Lebanon maintained the highest rate at 94.84 percent, while Baalbek-Hermel remained the least performing region at 84.81 percent.